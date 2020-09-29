Also available on the nbc app

t's official: Eric Decker is the ultimate supportive husband! The former NFL wide receiver went to hilarious lengths to promote his wife Jessie James Decker's new cookbook: "Just Feed Me." In an Instagram photo, Eric stripped down to his birthday suit, only covering up with the cookbook and his crossed leg. "It’s bigger, better and tastier than what you could ever imagine......I’m talking about my wife’s amazing new cookbook 'just feed me.' It’s officially out now! I’ve tasted everything and I can tell you it’s damn good. Enjoy!" he captioned the picture.

