Eric Bana dished to Access about his new Bravo series, "Dirty John," based on the hit podcast. The actor shared how it was channeling his inner bad boy – and how the show will take a deeper dive into his character, John Meehan's, backstory. Plus, he gushed about the amazing chemistry he and his co-star, Connie Britton, had while filming!

