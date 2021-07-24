Also available on the nbc app

Kevin Connolly and his newborn daughter faced a recent health scare. The “Entourage” star revealed to Doug Ellin and Kevin Dillon on Friday’s episode of “Victory The Podcast” that he and 6-week-old Kennedy Cruz both tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he and the infant are doing much better after a “rough week.” "It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do,” Kevin said. “But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery." Kevin explained that he is fully vaccinated but still contracted the virus, clarifying that despite having “brutal” symptoms his condition was “manageable” and he believes that getting inoculated “saved” him.

