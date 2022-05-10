Doja Cat Slams 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp For Revealing Her Crush On Costar Joseph Quinn
CLIP 07/08/22
Main Content
Enrique Iglesias let the rhythm of his adorable family take him over on his 47th birthday! The "Bailamos" singer's longtime love, Anna Kournikova, shared a peek into their family celebration with their three kids, 2-year-old Mary and 4-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas. "Happy birthday to the most amazing dad! We super love you!!!" Anna wrote on Instagram. Enrique's bday fell on Mother's Day, so that same day he shared a cute video of the tennis star playing with their daughter.