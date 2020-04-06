Also available on the NBC app

Enrique Iglesias' daughter has got the moves! The "Hero" singer shared an adorable video with his 2-month-old baby girl, Mary, as they danced it out to "We Are Young" by the pop band Fun. The precious clip shows the doting dad holding the infant on his lap while he waves her little arms around to the music. At one point, she lets out a sweet giggle in response to her dad's antics! The 44-year-old musician welcomed his third child with longtime partner Anna Kournikova on Jan. 30. The parents, who also have 2-year-old twins, celebrated the arrival of their newest bundle of joy by sharing intimate snaps from the delivery room.

