Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Welcome Baby No. 3! (Report)

CLIP02/10/20
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have reportedly welcomed their third kiddo! Enrique's brother, Julio Iglesias, Jr., confirmed the news to Chilean radio station ADN, according to the Daily Mail, saying "I've already become an uncle" and "my brother now has three children; he's very happy." The couple have remained secretive about their private lives and surprised fans in December of 2017 when they welcomed their twins, Lucy and Nicholas, and no one was aware the lovebirds were expecting!

