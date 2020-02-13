Also available on the NBC app

And baby makes five! Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram to officially share the first snap of his newborn with wife Anna Kournikova. The precious photo shows the doting dad wearing a hospital gown while cradling the crying infant in his arms. The singer captioned the pic with the little one's birthday, writing, "My Sunshine 01.30.2020." Last week, Enrique's older brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., announced the arrival of the couple's third child during an interview with a Chilean radio station. He said at the time, "Yes, my brother now has three children and he's super happy." Congrats to the beautiful family!

