Main Content

Emmy Nominations 2020: Biggest Surprises & Snubs

CLIP07/28/20

The 2020 Emmy nominations are here and Access Hollywood is taking a look at the biggest surprises and snubs – from Reese Witherspoon being shut out of the acting categories to Zendaya earning her first-ever Emmy nomination for her role on “Euphoria.” The Emmy Awards will air on September 20th at 8PM EST. Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host for this year’s ceremony, which has been adjusted to be a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.