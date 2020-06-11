Also available on the nbc app

Emma Watson is sending love and support to the transgender community following backlash over J.K. Rowling's controversial tweets. The "Harry Potter" star appeared to indirectly address Rowling's widely criticized remarks, making it clear that her views don't align with the author's, writing, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are." Rowling came under fire for taking issue with an op-ed for using the term "people who menstruate," joking that there "used to be a word" to describe such persons, meaning women.

