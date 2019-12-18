Emma Watson And Tom Felton Reunite With 'Harry Potter' Co-Stars For Magical Holiday Photo

Also available on the NBC app

This "Harry Potter" reunion is positively bewitching! Tom Felton shared a magical photo with his former castmates, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis, when they all got together in London ahead of the holidays. "Seasons greetings from my school mates," he posted, along with a mention of their rival fictional houses Gryffindor and Slytherin. Emma also posted one of the pics to her Instagram, writing, "Merry Christmas from us."

