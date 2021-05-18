Also available on the nbc app

Emma Watson is speaking out. The “Little Women” star took to social media to address rumors that she might be engaged to Leo Robinton and possibly planning on retiring from acting. “Dear fans, rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you,” she wrote.

