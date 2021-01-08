Also available on the nbc app

Dave McCary's proposal to mom-to-be Emma Stone is one for the books! One year after Emma and Dave's engagement first made headlines, new details are coming out about their proposal - and they were worth the wait! According to a Page Six source, the producer popped the big question to the actress at the place where they first met: "Saturday Night Live." "Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at [NBC’s Manhattan HQ] 30 Rock. No one was there and by all accounts, it was very romantic," the insider shared.

