Also available on the nbc app

Emma Stone and Emma Thompson go way back! The A-listers tell Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about teaming up for Disney’s “Cruella,” and why the dynamic between their two characters is a completely original, female-forward story. Stone reveals that she “genuinely jumped up and down” when Thompson joined the film and teases that they once spent a “very fun” weekend together years ago, which Thompson jokingly tells her not to say anything more about! Stone also reflects on the mother-daughter themes within the film. “Cruella” will be in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28.

Appearing: