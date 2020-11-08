Also available on the nbc app

Teenage love is in full swing in "The Croods: A New Age," but star Emma Stone's real-life experience wasn't so cinematic! When asked to sum up her teen love in one sentence, she laughed, "Not like the movies! Not like 'Romeo + Juliet' with Leo [DiCaprio] and Claire [Danes]." Emma also talked about working with Kelly Marie Tran and explained the funny reason why her animated "Croods" smooch with Ryan Reynolds' Guy topped her list of movie kisses. "The Croods: A New Age" hits theaters Nov. 25.

