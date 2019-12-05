Also available on the NBC app

Emma Stone is engaged! The Oscar winner's new fiancé Dave McCary announced the happy news on Dec. 4, sharing a rare Instagram photo of Emma proudly showing off a new diamond sparkler on her left hand. Dave kept further engagement details under wraps, captioning his post with just a simple double heart emoji. Emma was first linked to the "Saturday Night Live" writer and segment director in 2017, and the pair has kept their romance relatively under wraps ever since, making just a handful of public appearances together.

