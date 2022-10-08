Main Content

Emma Stone & Husband Dave McCary Have Best Reaction To Getting Booed For Padres Outfits At Mets Game

Emma Stone didn't get the warmest welcome at a New York Mets game, but she shook it off like a pro! The "La La Land" actress and her husband saw their favorite team, the San Diego Padres, take on the Mets in game one of the National League Wild Card series on Friday night. The Mets were hosting the game in New York City, so when the jumbotron spotted Emma and Dave decked out in Padres gear, many of the hometown fans booed their outfits. The couple seemed to pay the reaction no mind; they had a toast, and Emma shrugged to the camera!

