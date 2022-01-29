Main Content

Emma Roberts Reacts To Question About Garrett Hedlund Split And Talks Raising Their Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts is all about moving forward. Days after reports surfaced that the "Holidate" star and Garrett Hedlund broke up, the actress declined to talk about her relationship status in a March cover story for Tatler. Despite the personal upheaval, however, Emma did reveal how she's embracing all the ups and downs she's experienced in recent years. "I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'" she said.

