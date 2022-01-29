Also available on the nbc app

Emma Roberts is all about moving forward. Days after reports surfaced that the "Holidate" star and Garrett Hedlund broke up, the actress declined to talk about her relationship status in a March cover story for Tatler. Despite the personal upheaval, however, Emma did reveal how she's embracing all the ups and downs she's experienced in recent years. "I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'" she said.

