CLIP 01/31/22
Emma Roberts is all about moving forward. Days after reports surfaced that the "Holidate" star and Garrett Hedlund broke up, the actress declined to talk about her relationship status in a March cover story for Tatler. Despite the personal upheaval, however, Emma did reveal how she's embracing all the ups and downs she's experienced in recent years. "I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'" she said.