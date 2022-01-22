Main Content

Emma Roberts & Garret Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Son Rhodes (Reports)

CLIP01/22/22

It's reportedly over between Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund. The couple has parted ways one year after welcoming their son, Rhodes, according to multiple sources. Access Hollywood has reached out to both actors' reps for comment. One insider told People that the pair has been focused on co-parenting duties despite the "sad" aftermath of the breakup. Emma, 30, and Garrett, 37, are said to have ended things in recent weeks following a "rocky" phase in their relationship.

