Emma Roberts is taking a nice vacation after her reported split from Garrett Hedlund. The 30-year-old actress jetted off to Costa Rica to "reset" and shared a series of snaps and videos from her trip with fans on Instagram on Thursday. Emma's recent trip comes less than a week after her and Garrett’s breakup made headlines. The pair has been linked since 2019 and are said to have ended their relationship one year after welcoming their son Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

