Emma Chamberlain chatted with Access Hollywood and talked about her upcoming virtual VidCon spotlight chat called “The Wonderful World of Emma Chamberlain: A Conversation with Emma and Michael Chamberlain,” which will go down on Thursday, July 2nd at 1PM PT. She also shows off the inside of her new planner, which is out on August, 18 2020 and dishes on her podcast!

