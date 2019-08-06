Also available on the nbc app

Eminem's 23-year-old daughter had the time of her life at Lollapalooza! Hailie Jade Scott Mathers looked stunning in a series of fashionable outfits on Instagram as she enjoyed her fun-filled weekend with friends at the Chicago music festival. She even flaunted her abs in a crop top and short shorts as she reflected on the memorable summer festivities. "Lolla, I love you but I'm feeling hella thankful that I have a year to recuperate before I attempt to survive you again," Hailie wrote.

