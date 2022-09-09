Main Content

Eminem Reflects On Near-Fatal 2007 Overdose, Reveals He Took ’75-80’ Valium A Night During Detox

Eminem is opening up about the 2007 accidental overdose that nearly killed him. On Thursday, the 49-year-old rapper got candid with his long-time manager, Paul Rosenberg, on the “Paul Pod” podcast about his recovery after the overdose. “It took a long time for my brain to start working again,” he said. But from that dark time came something positive. The “Not Afraid” rapper admitted that once he was sober, he started having fun with music and began relearning how to rap.

