The feud between Eminem and Nick Cannon isn't over yet. The TV host blasted Slim Shady on his diss track "The Invitation" days after the 15-time Grammy winner mentioned Nick and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on his lethal verse for Fat Joe's single "Lord Above." The "Wild 'N Out" comedian slammed Eminem in the lyrics, which also referenced his ex-wife Kim Scott and their daughter Hailie Jade. But the "Lose Yourself" MC seemed barely fazed by Nick's insults when he responded on Twitter. The two men have had a long history of drama following Eminem's alleged romance with Mariah in 2001.

