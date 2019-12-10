Sophie Turner Shares Photo From Before She Knew She Was Pregnant
The feud between Eminem and Nick Cannon isn't over yet. The TV host blasted Slim Shady on his diss track "The Invitation" days after the 15-time Grammy winner mentioned Nick and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on his lethal verse for Fat Joe's single "Lord Above." The "Wild 'N Out" comedian slammed Eminem in the lyrics, which also referenced his ex-wife Kim Scott and their daughter Hailie Jade. But the "Lose Yourself" MC seemed barely fazed by Nick's insults when he responded on Twitter. The two men have had a long history of drama following Eminem's alleged romance with Mariah in 2001.