Eminem is making things right. The rap superstar gave fans an early Christmas present with the surprise release of his new album "Music to Be Murdered By – Side B." The track "Zeus" features a personal message to longtime friend and collaborator Rihanna that comes weeks after previously unreleased lyrics resurfaced in which Em said he "of course" sided with Rihanna's ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to felony assault against the singer in 2009. Em addressed Rihanna directly to make amends for the scrapped line, saying it was "wrong" of him and he never meant to cause her grief.

