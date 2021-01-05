Main Content

Eminem Admits Regret For Leaked Rihanna & Chris Brown Lyrics: 'It Was F**king Stupid'

CLIP01/04/21

Eminem is cleaning out his closet. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Shade 45, the 15-time Grammy winner addressed his personal apology to longtime friend and collaborator Rihanna on the song "Zeus" from his latest album, "Music to Be Murdered By — Side B." The Detroit native came under fire back in 2019 when a previously unreleased verse surfaced referencing the Barbadian singer's infamous relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009. "When it first happened, I was like, first, I didn't know how, how somebody got it," Eminem said of the controversial track. "Second of all, I have no, zero recollection of even remembering doing that, that verse, like the rhyme schemes, didn't even sound like familiar to me. So, I was caught off guard too. I was like, 'What the f**k, I said that?'"

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.