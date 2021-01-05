Eminem is cleaning out his closet. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Shade 45, the 15-time Grammy winner addressed his personal apology to longtime friend and collaborator Rihanna on the song "Zeus" from his latest album, "Music to Be Murdered By — Side B." The Detroit native came under fire back in 2019 when a previously unreleased verse surfaced referencing the Barbadian singer's infamous relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009. "When it first happened, I was like, first, I didn't know how, how somebody got it," Eminem said of the controversial track. "Second of all, I have no, zero recollection of even remembering doing that, that verse, like the rhyme schemes, didn't even sound like familiar to me. So, I was caught off guard too. I was like, 'What the f**k, I said that?'"

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight