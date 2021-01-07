Also available on the nbc app

Emily Simpson is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Emily breaks down all the drama that is going down on this season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Emily explains why she feels like Braunwyn Windham-Burke will never leave her husband despite having a new girlfriend and she also gets real on the possibility of Tamra Judge coming back to the hit show. Plus, the reality star gets emotional talking about her husband's tough battle with COVID-19

