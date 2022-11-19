Are things heating up between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski? As romance speculation continues to swirl around the comedian and the "My Body" author, a source close to Emily told E! News about their connection. The insider shared, "Emily is super into Pete right now. It's still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."

