Main Content

Emily Ratajkowski 'Super Into' Pete Davidson Amid 'Chill' Romance: 'He's Winning Her Over' (Report)

CLIP11/18/22

Are things heating up between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski? As romance speculation continues to swirl around the comedian and the "My Body" author, a source close to Emily told E! News about their connection. The insider shared, "Emily is super into Pete right now. It's still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: emily ratajkowski, pete davidson, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Kim Kardashian, celebrity, entertainment news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.