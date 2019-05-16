Access
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Nude Photo In Protest Of Alabama Abortion Law: 'Our Bodies, Our Choice'

Emily Ratajkowski bared all to sound off on a hot-button topic. The supermodel paired a nude photo alongside a heated Instagram caption slamming the "25 old white men" who voted for an Alabama bill that bans virtually all abortions without exception for rape or incest. Find out why EmRata feels so strongly about the law and how it's not the first time she's spoken her mind about political issues.

