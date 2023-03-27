Main Content

Emily Ratajkowski & Harry Styles Old Interviews About Each Other Resurface After Kissing Video

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles are continuing to spark romance rumors, and old interviews are putting a spotlight on the pair in a new way. In a candid conversation with Vanity Fair from 2016, the model reacted to fan's tweets, including one where someone suggested she date the "As It Was" singer. "I don't know, I'm not sure I believe in fans setting people up. I don't know if that's the way to find the best kind of relationship," she says to the camera. Meanwhile, an old clip of Harry from 2014 is revealing he may have had a thing for the 31-year-old for a while. The 29-year-old sat down with his One Direction bandmates for an interview with Telehit, and admitted the "Gone Girl" actress was his celebrity crush.

