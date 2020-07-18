Also available on the nbc app

In "Relic," Emily Mortimer plays a woman who goes looking for her missing mother, only to find a sinister presence haunting her house. The actress told Access Hollywood about the film, as well as the friendship that blossomed between her and Emily Blunt on the set of 2018's "Mary Poppins Returns." "I had never met her before … We fell in love. What's the female equivalent of a bromance?" she said. "Relic" is in theaters and on Video on Demand now.

