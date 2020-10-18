Also available on the nbc app

Lucas Bravo is the breakout star of "Emily in Paris"! The French actor talked to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the overwhelming fan reaction to the show and his thoughts on what a possible Season 2 could hold for Gabriel and the love triangle between his character, Camille and Emily. Plus, the "Sex and the City" fan put his knowledge of the show to the test in a fun quiz! Lucas also revealed what he’d do on the perfect first date and the perfect meal to make to impress someone. "Emily in Paris" is available to stream now on Netflix.

Appearing: