Also available on the nbc app

Emily Blunt sat down with Access Hollywood to talk returning to her role for the sequel, "A Quiet Place Part II." The actress reveals she was reticent to return until she read her husband, John Krasinski's treatment for the film's opening. Plus, during a fashion flashback, Emily reveals that she's been mistaken for Katy Perry while out in public. "A Quiet Place Part II" opens in theaters March 20.

Appearing: