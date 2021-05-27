Main Content

Emily Blunt Reveals The NSFW Story Behind Her & Blake Lively’s Viral New York Fashion Week Moment

We now know what Emily Blunt and Blake Lively were laughing at during the 2018 Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week. The stars were seated next to each other at the event and went viral when a photo came out showing them laughing hysterically next to an unamused Zendaya. Three years later, the “Edge of Tomorrow” star is finally admitting in Vanity Fair’s latest lie detector video what was so funny. “I think I was worried that she was flashing her vagina,” Emily said.

