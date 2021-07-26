Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are definitely co-star goals, but it took quite a bit of convincing to get there. During the red carpet premiere for "Jungle Cruise" at Disneyland, Emily explained to Access Hollywood why she ghosted the actor when he first reached out about starring in the movie together, sharing, "British people don't like too much enthusiasm ... I think that's what happened. (Dwayne) came on way too strong." Plus, Emily and Dwyane hilariously teased one another about their red carpet looks. “Jungle Cruise” will be out in theaters and available on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30th.

