Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Emily Blunt Pokes Fun At Dwayne Johnson For Coming ‘On Way Too Strong’ For ‘Jungle Cruise’ Role

CLIP07/26/21
Also available on the nbc app

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are definitely co-star goals, but it took quite a bit of convincing to get there. During the red carpet premiere for "Jungle Cruise" at Disneyland, Emily explained to Access Hollywood why she ghosted the actor when he first reached out about starring in the movie together, sharing, "British people don't like too much enthusiasm ... I think that's what happened. (Dwayne) came on way too strong." Plus, Emily and Dwyane hilariously teased one another about their red carpet looks. “Jungle Cruise” will be out in theaters and available on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30th.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, Emily Blunt, emily blunt news, Dwayne Johnson, dwayne johnson news, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, red carpet, red carpet news, Interviews, celebrity interviews
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.