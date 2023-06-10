Main Content

Emily Blunt Opens Up About Life With Husband John Krasinski & Their 2 Daughters: 'My Favorite People'

Emily Blunt is opening up about her and husband John Krasinski's family of four! In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the "Oppenheimer" actress shed light on life in Brooklyn with "The Office" alum and their daughters: nine-year-old Hazel and seven-year-old Violet. She told the magazine, "I feel very at home here. It’s like a village within New York, with all the spontaneity combined with the reality of being in a big city." Emily said that as a Brit in the U.S., she's been "seduced by America’s great qualities," saying, "I have to be, right? My husband’s American, my children are American... That’s three of my favorite people in the world."

