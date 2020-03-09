Also available on the NBC app

Emily Blunt is ready for fans to go back to "A Quiet Place." The actress tells Access Hollywood the biggest challenge of taking on the hotly-anticipated sequel after the first film's smash success, teasing that director husband John Krasinski definitely "had some fun" with the expanded world and higher stakes. Emily also jokes that she may not have helped John's nerves ahead of his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut, and honors "incomparable" and "extraordinary" on-screen daughter Millicent Simmonds. "A Quiet Place Part II" opens March 20.

