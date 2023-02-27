It was a parent’s night out for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the 2023 SAG Awards. The lovebirds were all smiles as they posed for photos at the Los Angeles award show Sunday night. Emily rocked a form fitting red dress with flowers embroidered throughout. Her husband looked dapper in a double breasted black and white striped suit. This was the couple’s first red carpet together since they walked the “A Quiet Place Part II” red carpet in March 2020.

