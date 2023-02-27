Main Content

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Look So In Love During Rare Date Night At 2023 SAG Awards

CLIP02/26/23

It was a parent’s night out for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the 2023 SAG Awards. The lovebirds were all smiles as they posed for photos at the Los Angeles award show Sunday night. Emily rocked a form fitting red dress with flowers embroidered throughout. Her husband looked dapper in a double breasted black and white striped suit. This was the couple’s first red carpet together since they walked the “A Quiet Place Part II” red carpet in March 2020.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2023 SAG Awards
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.