Emilia Fart Defends Pal Trisha Paytas: 'She's Incredible'

Also available on the NBC app

Emilia Fart chats with Access Hollywood about her pal Trisha Paytas and defends the YouTuber, who is constantly misunderstood online. She reveals why she thinks Trisha's troll videos are iconic because "she works people not getting her to her ultimate advantage and she propels that to make her thrive more. She embraces people misunderstanding and it makes her rich and cool." She also reveals why she likes Shane Dawson so much and reveals what's next in her career!

Appearing: