Emilia Clarke’s Adorable New ‘Main Squeeze’ Is A Puppy Named Ted

Emilia Clarke has a new man in her life, but it’s not a boyfriend—the “Game Of Thrones” actress has a new puppy named Ted! The 33-year-old took to Instagram to show off her new pooch, a black, brown, and white speckled dachshund who, according to photos, loves rolling around on his back. Emilia is already smitten with her new sidekick, and even called him her “new main squeeze.” The actress also promised to fill her Instagram with photos of Ted, and we are 100% here for it.

