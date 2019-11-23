Also available on the nbc app

Emilia Clarke just proved she bends the knee, too! The "Game of Thrones" star gushed over the chance to share a hug with Stevie Nicks on stage, calling it the "greatest moment" of her life. Luckily, she doesn't have to rely on her memory alone to revisit the unforgettable exchange. Emilia gave David Beckham a major shoutout for coming through like a true pal and capturing the epic introduction on video!

