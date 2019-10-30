Emilia Clarke Says The 'Game Of Thrones' Cast Has A 'Disgustingly Beautiful' Group Chat

Also available on the NBC app

"Game of Thrones" may be over, but the cast is still as close as ever! While discussing her new film "Last Christmas" alongside co-star Henry Golding, Emilia Clarke told Telemundo's Francisco Caceres about her and her former co-stars' very lively and "disgustingly beautiful" WhatsApp group chat. Emilia also reflects on the "bonkers" coincidence of playing "Last Christmas" heroine Kate, a character who suffered a life-threatening illness, shortly after she went public about her own near-death health scares. "Last Christmas" hits theaters Nov. 8.

Appearing: