Emilia Clarke Reveals Which Royal Family Member She ‘Bent The Knee’ To In Real-Life

Emilia Clarke is most well-known for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game Of Thrones,” a no-nonsense dragon mother who requires her subjects either bend the knee to her, or suffer the consequences. The actress revealed that in real-life it was a little bit different—in fact, she’s the one who had to do some knee-bending while meeting Prince William! Emilia said she bungled the formal bow a bit, but she wasn’t worried because she didn’t think Prince William watched her show. Turns out, it’s one of his date-night faves!

