Also available on the NBC app

After the "Game of Thrones'" win for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2018 Emmys, stars Emilia Clarke, Jacob Anderson and Nathalie Emmanuel hit the red carpet at HBO's post awards show bash and shared their joy with Access. And, with just one more season of "GoT" to go, Emilia hints at big things in the fantasy drama series' final episodes. Plus, Jacob and Nathalie share the sweetest answer when asked what they took from the set!

Appearing: