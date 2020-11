Also available on the nbc app

Jason Momoa had Emilia Clarke's back! The actress was just 23 years old when she first stripped down on camera for her role on "Game of Thrones," but Emilia revealed that it was her co-star Jason who made her feel comfortable on set. “It was definitely hard, which is why the scenes when I got to do them with Jason were wonderful,” she recalled to Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast.

