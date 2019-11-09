Emilia Clarke Felt Like Jennifer Lopez In Her Plunging 2019 Emmys Dress: It's 'My Favorite Look' Ever

Also available on the NBC app

Emilia Clarke went from the Queen of Dragons to Jenny from the Block at the 2019 Emmys! While chatting with Francisco Caceres from Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia" about her and Henry Golding's new film "Last Christmas," Emilia revealed that the sexy navy dress she wore to the award show this fall was her "favorite look" that she's ever put on. "It was only meant to be a little premiere dress, and when I saw it on the rack, I was like, 'But guys, that's kind of fire!' When I saw that dress, I was like, 'I need my hair to be down to my bum, and I need to feel my JLo self!'" Emilia gushed. She and Henry also answered some fun rapid-fire Christmas questions about romantic comedies, eggnog and whether they've been naughty or nice this year! "Last Christmas" is in theaters now.

