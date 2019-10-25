Emilia Clarke Burst Into Tears When She Met Beyoncé After 'Too Many' Drinks: 'It's Too Intense!'

Also available on the NBC app

Beyoncé is "Irreplaceable" in Emilia Clarke's heart! The "Last Christmas" star gushed about her meeting with the music icon during her interview on "The Graham Norton Show," admitting that she totally broke down into tears! "I was like, 'Oh, my god!' Too many drinks in, started crying!" Emilia recalled of the moment. "It didn't go well! Literally, eyes welling up being like, 'I can't handle this! It's too intense!'" Despite that emotional first introduction, the "Game of Thrones" alum is still hoping for a second chance to redeem herself with Queen Bey!

