Elton John and songwriter Bernie Taupin gave a brief press conference at his 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and the singer said he was "so moved, so overwhelmed" by his Oscar win for the song "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman." Elton also reveals he Facetimed with his sons en route to the afterparty and says he has "two Oscars now, one for each of my boys."

