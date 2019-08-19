Elton John Slams 'Malicious' Treatment Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry After Private Jet Backlash

Also available on the NBC app

Elton John has Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's back! After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced backlash for jetting off to the "Rocketman" singer's French villa in yet another private jet. The 72-year-old icon took to social media to slam the criticism, writing, "I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week."

