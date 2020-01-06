Elton John Chose To Cast Taron Egerton In 'Rocketman' After Role In 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

Also available on the NBC app

Elton John saw something special in Taron Egerton from the beginning! The 30-year-old actor dished about his first meeting with the legendary musician while chatting with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes. Taron revealed discussions for his role in "Rocketman" began after Elton's unforgettable appearance in 2017's "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" — and the rest is fate!

Appearing: