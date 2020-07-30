Also available on the nbc app

Elton John just hit a milestone worth celebrating! The "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" singer reached thirty years of sobriety this week. He marked the momentous occasion with his family: husband David Furnish and sons Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 7. "Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I'm truly a blessed man," he wrote on Instagram. "If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."

Appearing: